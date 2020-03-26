Curfew violator nabbed for drugs in Tagbilaran











A motorcycle-riding man who was flagged down by police at a checkpoint for violating the curfew in Tagbilaran City ended up in jail and with a drug charge.

In a report, police said that they found sachets of shabu in the possession of one Genesis Sepe, 26, of Barangay Dampas in Tagbilaran City when they accosted him at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sepe has been identified as a drug offender recently released through a plea bargaining deal.

Personnel of the police’s Provincial Mobile Force Company which manned the checkpoint asked to see the license and registration of Sepe who while going through his belongings accidentally revealed illegal drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities said that a small sachet of suspected shabu fell off from his ring leading to his arrest. Upon inspection, police then found two more packets of shabu.

Sepe is now under the custody of the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

He will be charged for violating the curfew ordinance and possession of illegal drugs.

A curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. is enforced in Tagbilaran City and the rest of Bohol while the province remains under community quarantine due to the coronavirus disease threat. (wm)