Tagbilaran councilors asymptomatic after self-quarantine











Eleven Tagilaran City councilors showed no symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) more than 14 days after they underwent self-quarantine for having attended a conference in Manila which was also joined by PH39, a Negros Oriental councilor who succumbed to the virus.

According to Tagbilaran City Councilor Jonas Cacho, their mandatory home quarantine ended on Sunday last week but most of the city legislators still stayed at home in observance of the government’s call for the public to stay at home and practice social distancing.

They were all feeling well during and after quarantine, Cacho said.

“Pag Friday nahuman na unta to amo pero hing additional mig og another two days—Sabado, Domingo,” he added.

All members of the 12-man Tagbilaran City Council except for Councilor Philip Besas attended the convention in late February.

After Patient 39’s death, Governor Arthur Yap directed all of the provinces councilors who attended the convention to undergo quarantine.

Some Sangguniang Bayan sessions across the province were cancelled while the Tagbilaran City Council conducted its first ever online session which was done through teleconferencing on Friday last week.

Other councilors in the province have also not been reported to be infected with the new coronavirus, but in Negros Oriental, some of those close to PH39 have been suspected of having contracted the disease.

On Tuesday, PH39’s sister-in-law of died at a private hospital in Dumaguete City, three days after she was admitted for exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

It was not immediately known what had caused her death, as she died before her COVID-19 test result was released.

Negros Oriental Capitol public information officer Bimbo Miraflor said the woman’s husband, also admitted at the hospital, was the older brother of PH39, who was a councilor of Tayasan town. (A. Doydora with a report from PNA)