Tagbilaran councilors asymptomatic after self-quarantine

Topic |  
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Tagbilaran councilors asymptomatic after self-quarantine

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Eleven Tagilaran City councilors showed no symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) more than 14 days after they underwent self-quarantine for having attended a conference in Manila which was also joined by PH39, a Negros Oriental councilor who succumbed to the virus.

According to Tagbilaran City Councilor Jonas Cacho, their mandatory home quarantine ended on Sunday last week but most of the city legislators still stayed at home in observance of the government’s call for the public to stay at home and practice social distancing.

They were all feeling well during and after quarantine, Cacho said.

“Pag Friday nahuman na unta to amo pero hing additional mig og another two days—Sabado, Domingo,” he added.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

All members of the 12-man Tagbilaran City Council except for Councilor Philip Besas attended the convention in late February.

After Patient 39’s death, Governor Arthur Yap directed all of the provinces councilors who attended the convention to undergo quarantine.

Some Sangguniang Bayan sessions across the province were cancelled while the Tagbilaran City Council conducted its first ever online session which was done through teleconferencing on Friday last week.

Other councilors in the province have also not been reported to be infected with the new coronavirus, but in Negros Oriental, some of those close to PH39 have been suspected of having contracted the disease.

On Tuesday, PH39’s sister-in-law of died at a private hospital in Dumaguete City, three days after she was admitted for exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

It was not immediately known what had caused her death, as she died before her COVID-19 test result was released.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Negros Oriental Capitol public information officer Bimbo Miraflor said the woman’s husband, also admitted at the hospital, was the older brother of PH39, who was a councilor of Tayasan town. (A. Doydora with a report from PNA)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

LTO to impose ‘no-backrider’ policy in Bohol amid COVID-19 threat

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) will be strictly implementing the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) order to prohibit backrides on motorcycles…

Zero active COVID-19 cases in Bohol, says Yap as ‘fake news’ spreads

Governor Arthur Yap on Sunday clarified that there are no confirmed active coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the province after…

Some services at Gallares Hospital suspended amid COVID-19 scare

The Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH), the largest government hospital in the province, suspended several services including elective surgeries…

Stranded Boholanos in Bato, Leyte get P300k aid

The provincial government has extended cash aid of P300,000 to dozens of Boholanos stranded in Bato, Leyte due to the…

Chatto: PUI swab samples from Bohol to be tested in Cebu

Swab samples taken from persons under investigation (PUI) for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in Bohol will no longer have to…

Samples from Bohol PUIs sent to Cebu, then Manila on military plane

With Metro Manila sealed off from sea, air and land travel, Bohol health authorities have to send swab samples taken…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply