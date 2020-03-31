80-bed isolation center in Tagbilaran ready for ops in ’48 hours’

The Capitol Annex Building in Tagbilaran City which has been converted into an isolation center for those exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will be ready for operations within the week, as the provincial government ramps up its preparation against a COVID-19 outbreak.

“In 24 to 48 hours ready for occupancy na ang atong Capitol Annex for patients who will be overflowing gikan sa mga lungsod,” said Governor Arthur Yap in a press briefing Monday at the facility which was presented to the media.

The lack of a province-level isolation or quarantine facility has been repeatedly cited by Yap as among the chief considerations for him in deeming Bohol as still ill-prepared in dealing with an outbreak.

According to Yap, the facility located across Camp Bernido in Barangay Dao can accommodate up to 80 patients who show symptoms of the disease or flu-like symptoms.

However, those with more severe conditions or patients with Severe Actuate Respiratory Illness will be transferred to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital.

The governor said that they are also eyeing the Bohol Cultural Center and the Old Tagbilaran City Airport as possible isolation facilities.

These can accommodate about 60 and 40 isolation beds, respectively.

Earlier, Yap ordered all of the province’s barangays and municipalities to establish their own isolation centers to contain the spread of the COVID-19 should a resident contract the disease.

Meanwhile, the Capitol is also planning to launch a website which will accept donations from the public as a “centralized collection point.”

“Please show your support, magdonate ta—bedsheets, pillow, utensils and whatever supplies that we can give. Let us show our unity, atong pagtinabangay,” the governor said. (rt)  

