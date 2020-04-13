‘Pusher’, police asset shot in Tagbilaran drug bust; HVT nabbed











Provincial-level, high-value drug target Lyn Bas was arrested during a drug buy-bust operation in Tagbilaran City on Saturday night.

An alleged drug dealer and a police asset landed in a hospital following a drug buy-bust operation which led to brief tussle between two suspects and anti-narcotics police operatives of the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) in Tagbilaran City on Saturday night.

The operation led to the arrest of provincial-level, high-value drug target Lyn Bas, 40, of Tagbilaran City and the seizure of shabu worth P102,000.

In a report, police said that Bas’ alleged cohort in the drug trade Duel Bansag, 32, of Barangay Dao in Tagbilaran was shot twice in the stomach after he allegedly reached for his pistol when he noticed that he was subjected to a staged drug transaction near his residence.

According to authorities, one of the bullets that went through Bansag hit a police asset in the arm during the scuffle.

Bas then allegedly tried to grab the cop’s service firearm but was eventually subdued by police.

Police identified Bansag as a street-level drug personality and Bas as a provincial-level, high-value drug target.

Bansag and the police asset were rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital for emergency medical aid while Bas was taken into police custody.

According to police, they seized shabu weighing 15 grams and a .38 caliber revolver which was loaded with three rounds from the two suspects.

Both will be charged for violating Section 5 and Section 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (W. Maestrado)