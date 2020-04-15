NBI nabs woman for selling overpriced alcohol in Tagbilaran

A 30-year-old female online retailer was arrested by National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents on Wednesday morning for selling overpriced isopropyl alcohol during an entrapment operation at a mall in Tagbilaran City.

Marie Grace Lacaba of San Miguel Bohol was apprehended after allegedly selling a liter of 70 percent isopropyl alcohol for P280, double the maximum retail price set by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

In a report, the NBI said that Lacaba was selling her overpriced product through Facebook prompting the agency to set the sting operation.

Lacaba who was apprehended after selling two liters of alcohol to an undercover agent is now detained at the NBI lock-up jail and will be charged for violating Republic Act 7581 or the Price Act of the Philippines.

She was the second person to be arrested by the NBI for selling overpriced medical supplies in a span of eight days.

Last week, NBI agents collared another woman for selling overpriced N95 face masks.

The NBI had earlier warned online sellers and retailers that they will go after those who will take advantage of the health crisis by selling overpriced commodities.

The agency has been conducting monitoring operations against retailers suspected of selling overpriced products and they will continue to do so amid the price freeze set by the DTI. (AD)

