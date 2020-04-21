Over 400 caught violating ECQ in Bohol











Over 400 people have been apprehended by the Tagbilaran City Police Station for violating the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) policies imposed in the province to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID) 2019.

Based on data from the Tagbilaran City Police Station, 420 people were caught violating ECQ rules from March 17, a day after the quarantine was imposed, to April 17.

The data indicated that 249 people violated the curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m., liquor ban, no-backrider policy and rules on the mandatory wearing of facemask and social distancing.

Meanwhile, 151 were caught going out of their homes without a quarantine pass.

A total of 20 minors have also been caught outside of their homes amid the 24-hour curfew for those aged under 18 and above 64.

Lt. Col. Oscar Boyles, chief of the Tagbilaran City Police Station reminded the public to continue to observe the ECQ policies amid the health crisis brought by the new coronavirus which has killed over 400 people in the Philippines and sickened over 6,000 others in the country.

So far, there are zero active COVID-19 cases in Bohol which was among the first provinces in the country to be placed under a community quarantine. (ad)