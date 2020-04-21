PPA official confirms 1 cop from Cebu passed through Loon port











The two policemen who have drawn flak for their controversial entry into Bohol from Cebu amid the suspension of inbound travel due to the coronavirus disease (COVID) 2019 are being quarantined at an isolation facility in Tagbilaran City. | PNPHS 7

Only one of the two cops from Cebu whose entry into Bohol amid a travel ban drew the public’s ire passed through the Catagbacan Port in Loon, said a Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) official.

Edgar Asibal, PPA Loon division manager, admitted that Patrolman McDenlour Lumor of Barangay Mansasa in Tagbilaran City arrived in Bohol through the Catagbacan Port but denied that another cop identified as Staff Sgt. Sandro Tandugon entered the province through the same port.

According to Asibal, Lumor arrived on board Lite Ferry 20, a roll-on, roll-off type vessel which was carrying trucks and various goods, at the Catagbacan Port at 5 p.m. on April 6.

Asibal said that Lumor had an authorization letter which indicated that he was allowed to enter the province.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Diha siyay certification/quarantine clearance na makasulod siya diri sa atoa unya paingon sa Tagbilaran City,” he said.

However, Asibal denied that Tandugon passed through the Catagbacan Port saying that they had no records of his recent entry through the seaport.

Asibal also assured that they follow stringent protocols to ensure health safety of the operations at the port.

In a statement, the Loon Police Station (PS) also vehemently denied that Tandugon passed through the town’s seaport after Bohol was placed under a community quarantined on March 16.

“The team further guarantee [sic] that PSSg Sandro Tandugon was not seen in the area nor entered Catagbacan Port, Loon, Bohol and he has no travel history at the said port since the Province of Bohol issued an Executive Order implementing the No Sailing Polict and the Calibrated Community Quarantine to the entire province,” the Loon PS said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Cesar Tomas Lopez, spokesperson of the Capitol’s Technical Working Group on Emerging Infectious Diseases, said that both police officers have been quarantined at an isolation facility of the Tagbilaran City local government unit (LGU).

ADVERTISEMENT

Both cases were handled by the Tagbilaran LGU considering that they are both residents of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kining duha police are under the custody of the city government kay mga taga Tagbilaran man ni silang duha…Diha na ni silay home quarantine sa ilang panimay pero wala makampante ang atong city mayor ug health officer, gipabalhin g’yud ni sila sa atong city isolation center,” he said. (AD)