CIDG nabs 2 businesspersons for selling overpriced thermal scanners in Tagbilaran











Police operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) on Wednesday arrested two businesspersons who were allegedly selling overpriced thermal scanners in Tagbilaran City.

In a report, police said that the CIDG in coordination with the Provincial Mobile Force Company and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) collared Arecele Toston, 41, and Maximo Clapis, 39, both residents of Panglao through an entrapment operation.

The duo allegedly sold six infrared thermometers for P39,000 or P6,500 each.

Based on the DTI’s set retail price list issued on April 14, 2020, thermal scanners should be sold at a maximum of P4,500.

Police said that they immediately collared both suspects after they handed over the thermal scanners to a poseur-buyer during the operation along Palma Street in Barangay Poblacion II.

The operatives also seized from the Toston and Clapis 20 boxes of disposable facemasks.

Both suspects are now under police custody and will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 7581 or the Price Act. (wm)