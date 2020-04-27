1 dead, 2 hurt in car-motorcycle collision in Bilar











Photo: via SMB Trinidad Facebook

A woman died while two others were injured following a head-on collision between a subcompact sedan and a motorcycle in Bilar at noon on Monday.

Three of the victims who figured in the accident were rushed by an ambulance to a hospital in Carmen town but the motorcycle passenger, Corazon Paloga, 55, of Barangay Cambigsi, Bilar was declared dead on arrival, said Lt. Ramon Rulona, chief of the Bilar Police Station.

According to Rulona, a Hyundai Eon driven by one Roly Sale tried while trying to overtake another vehicle slammed straight into an incoming motorcycle in Barangay Campagao, Bilar.

“Matud pa sa nakasaksi kusog kuno padagan ning sedan,” Rulona said.

Both the motorcycle and car fell into a creek following impact.

Rulona said that both Sale and Wilmar Compoc, 20, of Barangay Dagohoy, Bilar who was driving the ill-fated motorcycle which was carrying Paloga were hospitalized for injuries sustained following the collision.

The police official has yet to get an update on the health status of both men. (A. Doydora)