Live-in couple yields P680k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

Intelligence officers of the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) at dawn on Tuesday seized shabu worth P680,000 from a live-in couple during an anti-drug operation in Tagbilaran City.

The drugs were seized by police operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) allegedly from Jeremy Aguhar, 23, and Alma Avila, 20, both residents of San Jose, Talibon after both were arrested through a buy-bust operation in Barangay Cogon.

According to Capt Gereon Item of the PIB, the couple was seen selling shabu in the said village prompting police to set up the operation,

He said that the a police poseur-buyer bought shabu worth P50,000 from the duo resulting in their immediate  arrest.

The operatives then seized from the couple 100 grams more of suspected shabu which were estimated to be worth P680,000 based on the value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

Aguhar and Avila are now under police custody and are set to be charged with violations against Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)

