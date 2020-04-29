High-value target falls, yields P170k shabu in Tagbilaran bust











A drug offender who has been released from jail was again arrested by police intelligence officers for drug charges in Tagbilaran City on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The 32-year-old suspect Gemon Dalogdog who has been tagged as a high-value drug target allegedly yielded 25 grams of shabu which were estimated to be worth P170,000.

In a report, police said that Dalogdog sold P50,000 worth of shabu to an undercover cop resulting in his immediate arrest during a drug buy-bust operation near his residence in Barangay Cogon.

The operation was set by the Bohol police Provincial Intelligence Branch after Dalogdog was spotted as he allegedly sold drugs in the village.

Dalogdog is now under police custody and is set to be charged with sale and possession of illegal drugs under Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The arrested suspected was previously collared also for drug charges but he was released after he entered into a plea bargaining agreement.