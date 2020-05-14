First Boholano OFW cleared to go home after quarantine

May 14, 2020
One of the 116 repatriated Boholano overseas Filipino workers (OFW) who are currently quarantined in the province has been cleared to go home after testing negative twice in two polymerase chain reaction or PCR tests.

The OFW is set to go home Thursday after the Department of Health relayed his negative PCR test result to local authorities earlier in the day, said Dr. Yul Lopez, the Capitol’s spokesperson on matters involving the coronavirus disease (COVID) 19.

“Mo pirma nalang ko, mo pirma nalang si governor sa certification. E-attach pud ang PCR result,” he added.

According to Lopez, the OFW was among eight others in the province who tested negative for the disease today.

The OFW has been quarantined since his arrival along with the first two batches of repatriated balikbayans in the province on April 27.

Those who test negative twice in PCR testing and complete a 14-day facility quarantine in the province will be cleared to go home.

They no longer have to undergo another facility quarantine in their respective towns or barangays.

Meanwhile, the OFW who tested negative in his second PCR test but tested positive in the first one will still have to remain in quarantine pending another confirmatory test.

There are still 115 OFWs who remain quarantined in various establishments in the province including the Mercedarian Retreat House in Dauis, Crabhouse Hotel in Tagbilaran City, and Roman Empire Resort and The Story Resort in Panglao. (RT)

