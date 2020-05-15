Capitol to open COVID-19 testing area for stranded Boholanos in Cebu City











The provincial government of Bohol will be setting up a coronavirus disease (COVID) 19 testing area in Cebu City for Boholanos who wish to apply for a clearance to be allowed to go home to the province.

According to Dr. Yul Lopez, the Capitol’s spokesperson on COVID-19-related issues, the provincial government will deploy one medical technician and two physicians to facilitate the rapid antibody testing for Boholanos in Cebu City.

“Ready na ang duha ka doctor na maoy mo supervise sa procedure unya atong paanhon ang atong medical technologist. Among e-anunsyo unya kung haing dapita ang testing area,” he said in a press briefing on Thursday.

A negative result from a rapid COVID-19 test is one of the requirements needed by Boholanos stranded in other localities for them to be granted entry into the province amid strict travel restrictions across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lopez said that they will provide the test kits free of charge.

Applicants for entry into the province do not need to wait long for test results as these will be released within 15 minutes.

The health official however noted that those stranded in Metro Manila and other areas will have to wait longer for their chance to be tested courtesy of the provincial government as negotiations with local government units in these localities are still ongoing.

“I hope mo sabot ang kadtong naa sa Manila na isunod pa kay medyo dili pud sayon ang atong pagpahiluna sa Manila, nagsige pa mi og negotiate for Manila,” he said.

On Thursday, the provincial government rolled out less stringent requirements for stranded Boholanos to be allowed entry into the province, requiring a negative result from a rapid antibody test instead of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Alterations to the prerequisites originally set by the Capitol for returning Boholanos were made after complaints were raised particularly against the requirement of a PCR test which is difficult to arrange due to limited availability and is expensive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upat lang ang gipangayo diha ninyo which is very easy, much easier sa permiro na atong gihatag kay among gipaminaw ang inyong mga problema, mga difficulties,” Lopez said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other requirements for stranded Boholanos include a proof of having undergone a 14-day quarantine from the health office of the municipality or city of origin, medical certification from a government health unit indicating that they do not exhibit symptoms of the disease, and a written guarantee that they will agree to undergo another two-week quarantine in the province and multiple testing.