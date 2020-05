WATCH: Dr. Mutya Macuno, chief doctor of the Gallares Hospital in Tagbilaran, explained why she thinks that the two Boholano medical technologists sent by the hospital to Cebu City for a training likely contracted COVID-19 in the coronavirus-stricken city, not in Bohol.“Nagsakripisyo g’yud intaw’n to sila, hing boluntaryo sila, wa jud mahadlok bisag ang Cebu dunay virus,” said Macuno, adding that their completion of the training would have pushed Bohol a step closer to having its own COVID-19 testing center.