‘High-value’ individual yields P340k shabu in Tagbilaran bust

4 hours ago
4 hours ago

A man tagged as a high-value individual (HVI) in Tagbilaran City’s campaign against the illegal drug trade was arrested by police anti-narcotics operatives in a drug buy-bust operation on Thursday afternoon.

The HVI, identified as Arjie “Buktot” Naya, 30, of Barangay Dampas in the city, allegedly yielded packets of shabu worth P340,000 based on the estimated value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

In a report, police said that the Tagbilaran City Drug Enforcement Unit set up the sting operation against Naya after he was spotted selling illegal drugs near his residence.

Naya allegedly sold shabu worth P500 leading to his immediate arrest.

Authorities said that they found 50 more grams of shabu in the suspect’s possession following his arrest.

Naya was detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station lock-up facility pending the filing of charges against him for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)

