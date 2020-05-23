New Tagbilaran top cop to boost intelligence ops to trace drug source

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

New Tagbilaran top cop to boost intelligence ops to trace drug source

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The newly installed police chief of Tagbilaran City said that she will further boost intelligence operations against illegal drugs to determine whether or not shabu is being manufactured locally.

Lieutenant Col. Mary Jane Peralta, during a courtesy call on the Tagbilaran City Council, said that initial information she gathered indicated that drug supply in the city and the rest of the province is still being sourced off-island but this will still be reassessed.

“Tungkol sa locally produced ‘yan [shabu], sabi nila sa’kin it’s not. But we have to intensify our intelligence operations on that,” she said.

Peralta’s statement was in response to a query from Councilor Dodong Gonzaga who asked if illegal drugs particularly Methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu” is now being produced locally considering their abundance even amid tight travel restrictions due to the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Peralta, the drugs being sold in the province while under stringent quarantine measures may have been old stocks considering that Bohol’s border control has been intensified.

“I have seen the proximity of Bohol, daghan kaayo ta og points of entry because we are an island…but still I believe na yung mga yun [shabu] ay maaring supply nila before na hindi nila na-dispose at sabi ng mga intel natin na di siya galing dito sa Bohol but nag cross-boarder” she said.

The new police chief who assumed office on Wednesday vowed to trace the source of illegal drugs in the city.

Provincial police officials have long maintained that illegal drugs being peddled in Bohol are sourced from Cebu and other localities, indicating that there are no manufacturers in the island.

On Wednesday, the Tagbilaran City Police Station seized shabu worth P340,000 from a man deemed a high-value individual in the police’s anti-drug drive.

The suspect who was the latest to be arrested for drug charges in the city was identified as Arjie “Buktot” Naya, 30, of Barangay Dampas. Police collared him through an anti-drug operation near his residence. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

‘High-value’ individual yields P340k shabu in Tagbilaran bust

A man tagged as a high-value individual (HVI) in Tagbilaran City’s campaign against the illegal drug trade was arrested by…

Relative, 1 other suspect in rape-slay of Calape woman nabbed for drugs

A relative of the 37-year-old woman who was killed and allegedly raped in Calape last month has admitted that he…

Army, armed men clash in Batuan in Bohol’s 2nd encounter in 2 weeks

The Philippine Army (PA) and suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels clashed in a remote village in Batuan on Saturday…

Drug offender shot dead at wake in Panglao

A drug offender who was released from jail earlier this year was killed while another man was injured during a…

5 arrested, P340k shabu seized in Dauis drug den

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Tuesday night arrested four men and a woman during a buy-bust operation at…

2 siblings caught sneaking into Bohol came from Cebu COVID ‘hotspot’; undergo PCR test

The two siblings who were caught illegally entering the province from Cebu amid the travel ban have been tested for…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply