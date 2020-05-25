HVI falls in Tagbilaran, yields P544,000 shabu

Julius Tinio

A man tagged as a high-value individual (HVI) in the police’s anti-drug drive was arrested by police in a drug sting in Tagbilaran City on Sunday afternoon.

The suspect identified as Julius Tinio, 36, a native of Anda town allegedly yielded shabu worth P544,000 during a buy-bust operation near his temporary residence in Barangay Booy, Tagbilaran.

In a report, police said they spotted Tinio as he sold illegal drugs near his village prompting police to set the anti-drug operation.

He allegedly sold shabu worth P500 to an undercover operative leading to his immediate arrest.

According to authorities, Tinio is in their watch list as an HVI at the city level.

Tinio is now detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station lock-up jail pending the filing of charges against him.

The shabu stash allegedly found in Tinio’s possession is one of the largest single-bust drug hauls while the province was under enhanced community quarantine and general community quarantine.

In a span of four days starting Thursday, police confiscated at least P1.3 million worth of shabu from HVIs in San Miguel town and Tagbilaran City including Tinio.

The drug supplies were seized during four anti-drug operations, one of which resulted in the arrest of one of Central Visayas’ top ten drug personalities, Felix Refugio. (wm)

