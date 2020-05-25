Tagbilaran woman, 22, falls in Loay drug bust











Anti-narcotics police operatives on Saturday night arrested a 22-year-old female alleged drug dealer during an anti-drug operation in Loay.

In a report, police said that they collared Glenilyn Salvacion, of Barangay Poblacion III in Tagbilaran City, through a buy-bust operation in Barangay Villalimpia, Loay.

She allegedly sold shabu worth P500 to an undercover cop leading to her immediate arrest.

According to authorities, they seized 3.15 grams of suspected shabu from the suspect.

The seized contraband was estimated to be worth P21,420 based on the estimated street value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

Police said that Salvacion admitted that the drug stash was hers and claimed that it was given to her by her neighbor in Tagbilaran City.

Salvacion is now detained at the Loay Police Station lock-up jail while authorities prepared to file charges against her for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)