GCGMH: Boholano doctor, 2 medtechs now negative for COVID-19











The Boholano doctor and two medical technicians from the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) who earlier tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID) 19 while in Cebu City have recovered from the infection based on results of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

GCGMH chief Dr. Mutya Macuno initially confirmed during a Capitol virtual presser on Wednesday that the two medical technologists have tested negative in PCR tests, and later confirmed to the Chronicle that the doctor’s test also yielded a negative result.

According to Macuno, contact-tracing in relation to the three COVID-19 survivors will now stop following the release of the negative results.

She said that they are now only awaiting the test result of one of the “first-generation” contacts of one of the health workers.

“Usa nalang na resulta atong gihuwat karon — result sa usa ka family member sa usa sa mga medtech. Giingnan ta sa region na na-run na siya [sample] wala palang g’yud ang official result,” Macuno said.

The three medical workers were deployed by the GCGMH to Cebu City on May 10 to undergo training for the handling of COVID-19 testing.

Three days after their arrival, they tested positive for the highly contagious disease.

According to Macuno, the three medical frontliners who remained quarantined in Cebu City are expected to be ferried to Bohol in the following days.

“As long as ma-cleared na sila sa Cebu, issue-han sila og 14-day quarantine certificate then maka-uli na sila,” she said.

Although they have already been isolated in Cebu City, they will still undergo another round of 14-day quarantine upon arriving in Bohol as precautionary measure. (RT)