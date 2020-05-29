Shabu, guns seized from couple in Clarin

A couple who allegedly worked together in the drug trade was arrested for drug and gun charges in Clarin town.

Police collared on Monday night Alfredo Dico and wife Maricel during a buy-bust operation near their residence in Barangay Bacani, Clarin.

In a report, police said that that they spotted Alfredo as he sold drugs in the village prompting police to set the operation against him.

Alfredo allegedly transacted with a police poseur-buyer while Maricel handed over a sachet of shabu worth P500 to the undercover agent resulting in their immediate arrest.

Police said that they seized less than a gram of shabu and loose .45 caliber and .38 caliber pistols from the couple. The handguns were loaded with five and three live rounds, respectively.

Both Alfredo and Maricel are now under police custody.

They will be charged for sale and possession of illegal drugs and illegal possession of firearms. (wm)

