Seaman, 49, nabbed for assaulting Tagbilaran ‘tanod’











A 49-year-old seaman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a village watchman (barangay tanod) who had previously apprehended him for violating quarantine protocols.

In a report, police said that that Noel Siono, 49, of Barangay Mansasa in Tagbilaran City punched the face and twisted the arm of Porforio Doroy at past 6 p.m.

Siono was charged with direct assault before the Tagbilaran City Prosecutor’s Office on Monday.

According to authorities, Doroy was manning the village’s tanod outpost when Siono who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol suddenly attacked him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents in the area immediately alerted the Tagbilaran City Police Station which sent its Special Weapon and Tactics unit to arrest Siono.

Based on initial police investigation, Siono was angry at Doroy for previously arresting him due to violations against quarantine protocols which were implemented amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic. (wm)