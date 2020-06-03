Macuno: facemasks, social distancing still a must amid LSI influx











A local health official on Wednesday reminded the public to continue wearing facemasks and observing social distancing measures amid the influx of locally stranded individuals (LSI) from various places including the virus-hit Cebu City and Metro Manila.

“Ang social distancing dako g’yud kaayo siya tabang na dili ta matakdan. Bahala og moingon na ‘balik-balik mani, wa bay bag-o.’ Ang bag-o is nga magpadyon ta og observe ani kay nagkadaghan na man ang atong mga kaigsuonan na manguli,” said Dr. Mutya Macuno, medical chief of the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in an interview over station dyRD’s “Inyong Alagad program.”

Macuno’s statement came after the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) reportedly directed local government units to no longer quarantine LSIs for 14 days upon their arrival in their respective areas.

According to Macuno, the families with incoming LSIs should prepare to “make sacrifices” and ready their homes to accommodate them and quarantine them for two weeks while observing physical distancing.

Those who are likely to be more “vulnerable” to coronavirus disease (COVID) 2019 infection such as the elderly should be separated from the arriving LSI.

“Pananglitan kung naa tay parinti na LSI and then moingon atong LGU na deretso na ni siya kay mao may mando sa DILG, adto na siya panimalay. Mao mag andam na ang panimalay na kung duna man gani silay member na vulnerable then ipalayo na siya,” she said.

Members of the family, even those who are working, should also not go out of their homes for at least two weeks when they have an LSI living with them.

In past two weeks, LSIs have started to arrive in large batches after the national government eased the requirements for them to travel to their home provinces.

They only need to secure a medical certificate from a government physician and a travel authority from the Philippine National Police.

The provincial government has adjusted to the new policy as it continued to implement its policy of keeping LSIs in quarantine facilities for 14 days before they are allowed to go home and subjecting them to a rapid antibody test on their last day of quarantine.

As of Wednesday morning, there are at least 700 LSIs who recently arrived in the province and “over a thousand” more could be arriving in the next weeks, said Dr. Yul Lopez, the TWG’s spokesperson.