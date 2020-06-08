Man found dead in waters off Tubigon

A fisherman was found dead in waters off Tubigon on Monday morning, police said.

Senior Master Sgt. Darwin Andales of the Tubigon Police Station said that the lifeless body was discovered by a fisherman near a fish cage off Barangay Tinangnan at past 8 a.m.

According to Andales, they found a wound in the back of the dead person who has been identified as Ronnie Langgoy, 39, of Barangay Tinangnan.

However, authorities have yet to determine what caused the wound and his death.

Langgoy’s remains have been taken to a morgue in Clarin town for examination and his family has been informed of his death.

“As of now wa pay report kung unsay cause of death, maghuwat pa ta sa resulta sa examination,” said Andales.

Authorities are also awaiting the decision of the Langgoy’s family to whether or not have the body autopsied.

Meanwhile, authorities are continuing their investigation on the incident.

Andales said that Langgoy was not reported missing prior to the discovery of his remains which may have indicated that he was not in the water long. (Allen Doydora)

