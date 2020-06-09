Family seeks probe on death of Tubigon fisherman allegedly shot by lawmen











The family of the fisherman who was found dead in waters off Tubigon amid suspicious circumstances is seeking for an investigation on his death as they alleged that he was shot by law enforcers.

Roly Ladawan, cousin of the fatality Ronnie Langgoy, 39, said that they will have the remains autopsied to determine the cause of death, although he and his family had already alleged that there was a “visible gunshot” wound in his back.

Langgoy’s lifeless body were found in waters off Barangay Tinangnan on Monday morning, two days after he and several other fishermen were chased by police for alleged illegal fishing, particularly for using the banned fine mesh nets.

According to Ladawan, the group of fishermen who were onboard separate pumpboats dispersed and sped away towards different directions when the police arrived.

They then found out that Ronnie was no longer on his pumpboat shortly after hearing a gunshot.

“Naa silay nabati na buto pero was sila nagtuo na gipusil…Abi nila’g gisalbahan ra pero nahagbong man unya nawa mani si Ronnie,” he said.

Captain Robert Lucernas of the Tubigon Police Station said that the concerned police team which is not from Tubigon and not under his command denied that there were “anomalies” during the operation.

According to Lucernas, it was the Tourist Police that conducted seaborne patrols in waters off the town, not the Tubigon Police Station. It was a team formed by the Bohol Provincial Police Office to patrol waters off Tubigon and Clarin as part of efforts to seal the province from illegal entries amid the pandemic.

“Atong gipatawag tong grupo sa police…ingon sila na wala jud kuno. Ingon ko nila og di mo mo estorya tinuod unya basig naa diay nahitabo na di maayo, naa rabay report, unya kung ma-autopsy ‘nya naa diay toy binuang ninyo mo samot kadako ang kaso,” he said.

Tubigon Municipal Health Officer Bob Batuasa earlier noted that Langgoy died due to“massive blood loss secondary to penetrating wound.” It was however not determined what caused the wound.

Lucernas said they will investigate the case if a complaint is filed, as he urged the family to push through with the autopsy.

“Akong gi-ingnan na para wa g’yud moy doubt ani sir, ma’am, atong e-autopsy aron mahibaw-an nato unsay tinuod na gikamatyan ani,” he added.

Langgoy’s remains are now with his family pending the autopsy.

However, they may not be allowed to further defer his burial due to the government’s policy that remains should immediately be buried as precaution amid the pandemic.

According to Ladawan, Langgoy is survived by his elderly parents who solely depended on him to earn a living for their family. (A. Doydora)