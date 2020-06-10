1 OFW in Panglao, 1 LSI in Sagbayan yield positive results in rapid tests











One overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who supposedly completed on Wednesday the mandatory 14-day quarantine for returning Boholanos was required to undergo further hotel-room confinement in Panglao after he and a locally stranded individual (LSI) from Sagbayan were found out to be undergoing viral infections.

Rapid test results of one OFW quarantined in Panglao and one LSI quarantined in a government facility in Sagbayan came back positive for the immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibody which indicates an ongoing viral infection, said Dr. Yul Lopez, the Capitol’s spokesperson on COVID-19 related matters, in a provincial government virtual announcement.

The OFW was tested as part of the provincial government’s protocol to subject OFWs to rapid antibody tests on their 14th and supposed final day in quarantine, while the LSI who had just arrived in Bohol two days ago was included in the Sagbayan local government unit’s testing for returning Boholanos in the town.

Lopez noted that positive IgM could indicate a COVID-19 infection or other viral infections such as those caused by other types of coronavirus.

According to Lopez, the OFW will undergo seven more days of quarantine and will be subjected to another rapid test after seven days along with the LSI.

“Simple lang ang management ani, ibutang sila sa isolation sigehan og monitor—maayo lang kay kining duha ka nag-positive asymptomatic—kuhaan temperature two times a day, and after seven days himuan sila sa repeat antibody test,” he said.

Meanwhile, four OFWs in Panglao who were on the 14th day of quarantine and six LSIs in Sagbayan tested positive for immunoglobulin G (IgG) which meant that they had recently recovered from an infection.

The four OFWs were still allowed to go home while the LSIs were still on their second day of quarantine since arriving.

Lopez said that three OFWs were among the 275 OFWs quarantine in Panglao who were cleared to go home on Wednesday morning.

Their clearance meant that out of the almost 1,000 OFWs who have arrived in the province since April only 276.