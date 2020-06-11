19-year-old man found dead in apparent suicide in Baclayon











A 19-year-old man was found dead at a secluded portion of a village in Baclayon in an apparent suicide, police said.

According to Senior Master Sgt. Arlene Tubig of the Baclayon Police Station, the teenager who was a construction worker was found hanging from a tree at a forested area near his home in Barangay Tanday.

Police responded to the area after passersby found the body at 5 p.m. on Monday and immediately reported the sighting to village authorities.

Tubig said that there were no indications of foul play behind the teenager’s death.

The young man was said to have been having problems with his family prior to the incident.

“Base sa initial na investigation, ang iyaan nagsulti na naay personal family problem maoy hinungdan,” she said.

Suicide helpline

In 2019, local psychologists, psychiatrists and other health professionals banded together to establish Pagpakabuhi (Paghatag og Pagtagad sa Kabililhon sa Kinabuhi), a center in Baclayon which offers intervention to those with mental health issues and suicidal tendencies.

Pagpakabuhi can be contacted through 09326664050 for Sun subscribers, 09214894582 and 09214876815 for Smart subscribers, and 09568249997 and 09266112776 for Globe subscribers.

According to Chronicle columnist and psychologist Kit Balane, family members should show support to those in distress or those showing signs of despair or depression.

Balane cited multiple reasons that could drive individuals to take their own lives including feelings of hopelessness and despair.

“Ang uban naa ni silay psychiatric illness. Ika duha, kining sense of hopelessness. Siguro naa siya’y gihambin na sakit…na para niya, kung ipadayon ni, lisod na g’yud kaayo. Di na niya maantos, so ang escape ra g’yud ang suicide,” Balane said.

However, Balane noted that there have been instances when people committed suicide without showing any signs of problems or possible causes for taking their own lives.

“Although mao niy uban reasons na ang taw maghikog, naa g’yuy ubang mga taw na wa ta mag-expect. Kana bang kamao sila mo-mask sa ilahang gi-bati na kalisod inside,” he said.

Balane admitted that addressing mental health issues could be costly in the Philippines.

He expressed hope that the implementation of the Mental Health Law, which would provide affordable and accessible mental health services for Filipinos, would be expedited.

“Ang lain rason pud, long-term relationship issues. Sa bana o asawa ba kaha, sa ginikanan or sa romantic relationship. Naa puy uban na involved na lain party, para pud makapanimaws,” he added. (A. Doydora)