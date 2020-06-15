COVID-19 cases in Bohol surge to 10











The number of recorded coronavirus disease (COVID) 2019 cases in Bohol surged to 10 after six new cases were reported by health authorities in the last three days, adding to the only four cases that were recorded in a span of five months.

Dr. Yul Lopez on Monday confirmed that four locally stranded individuals (LSI) who have arrived in the province tested positive for COVID-19 based on results of polymerase chain reaction tests they received on Sunday.

Lopez said that two of the LSIs are from Tagbilaran City who were flown from Manila while the other two are from Candijay and Sagbayan who were ferried from Cebu.

All four of them have been quarantined in their respective local government units’ quarantine facilities since their arrival.

“Sa atong protocol nag quarantine ni sila daan unya pag gawas sa resulta gihimuan nalang og dugang na paghugot sa pagbantay…wala napa ni sila mo uli sa ilang mga panimay nagsilbi pa ni sila sa ilang 14-day quarantine ug karon gi-isolate na,” said Lopez.

Candijay Mayor Cristopher Tutor said that the patient was asymptomatic as of Sunday.

All nurses who were in contact with the patient were also placed under quarantine as precautionary measure.

“Candijaynon, dli ta angay mabalaka kay tanan lihok nato sugod sa atong preparasyon, ni sunod ta sa mga health standards and protocol,” Tutor said.

According to Tagbilaran Mayor Baba Yap, both COVID-19-positive LSIs in the city were also asymptomatic.

Yap said that it is part of the city’s protocol to subject all arriving residents in PCR tests.

“Mao ni ang naka maayo nga bisan dile na required mo test, gi PCR test gyud gihapon nato ang tanan mo abot sa Tagbilaran City,” he added.

On Friday last week, Governor Art Yap confirmed that two health workers tested positive for COVID-19 saying that he received reports on this from the Department of Health 7.

Since January, there have been 10 officially recorded cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Three of them have recovered and one died while admitted at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City.

The lone COVID-19 patient who passed away succumbed to severe myocardial infarction or heart attack. (R. Tutas)