COVID-positive health worker in Tagbilaran ‘escaped’ to attend birthday party

Topic |  
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

COVID-positive health worker in Tagbilaran ‘escaped’ to attend birthday party

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

One of the two health workers of a private hospital in Tagbilaran City who tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID) 2019 broke protocol and “escaped” from hospital quarantine to attend a birthday party, said Mayor Baba Yap.

Yap in a statement issued Sunday night said that the medical frontliner bolted quarantine and attended a party “outside the city” prior to the release of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on Friday that yielded a positive result.

The health worker returned to the hospital after the birthday celebration.

“Ang isa, naay report nga ni break sa protocol og ni escape sa hospital before ni abot ang result and ni attend og party outside the city. Ni balik rapod siya sa hospital,” Yap said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Considering that the health staff was working in a hospital that was handling a COVID-19 patient, he or she was supposed to be under strict quarantine even without the positive test result.

The mayor said that they are looking into possible charges which may be filed against the health worker.

“Gi tanaw na sa legal department kung unsa ang mga cases ang e file,” Yap said.

 

Although Yap did not mention which hospital employed the errant health worker, Ace Medical Center had earlier announced that two of its personnel who were in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient also tested positive for the disease. They were the only officially recorded COVID-19 positive medical front liners as of Monday morning.

ACE said that they placed all of the medical staff who were in contact with the COVID-19 positive patient under quarantine as precautionary measure even prior to the release of the results on Friday.

Meanwhile, the local government unit (LGU) of Panglao issued a statement on Saturday saying that they launched contact-tracing efforts in Barangay Bil-isan as one of the two health workers interacted “heavily” with some residents of the village.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“This COVID-19 positive inidividual is not a resident of the Municipality of Panglao. However, his/her mother is momentarily residing at Barangay Bil-isan. The mother celebrated her birthday recently together with close associates including her child who is COVID-19 positive inidvidaul, hence inter-personal interactions occurred,” the Panglao LGU said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The ACE Medical Center has not issued a statement regarding the incident.  

The patient who was traced to have interacted with the two COVID-19 positive health workers meanwhile has recovered from the disease.

ACE Medical Center in a statement issued Saturday said that the patient was discharged from the hospital on the same day.

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Gallares chief hits fake news on release of SARI-MARI patients

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. An official of the  Gov. Celestino Gallares…

65-year-old COVID survivor stays at hospital as house in Tagbilaran on lockdown

Bohol’s third coronavirus disease 2019 survivor has opted to stay at the hospital even after she tested negative for the…

1 OFW in Panglao, 1 LSI in Sagbayan yield positive results in rapid tests

One overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who supposedly completed on Wednesday the mandatory 14-day quarantine for returning Boholanos and a locally…

Corella PNP detainee admitted as MARI patient at Gallares Hospital

A detainee at the Corella Police Station lock-up jail who showed flu-like symptoms was admitted at the Governor Celestino Gallares…

26 ‘close contacts’ of Bohol’s 2 latest COVID-19 cases tested; no symptoms

A health official on Tuesday said that the local government units of Tagbilaran City and Calape were able to trace…

22 Gallares Hospital personnel quarantined; all asymptomatic

All 22 personnel of the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital traced to have been in contact with the coronavirus disease…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply