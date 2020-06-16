Fire guts senior citizen’s house in Inabanga











A fire which broke due to faulty electrical wiring at dawn on Monday gutted a house owned by an elderly man in Inabanga town, authorities said.

FO1 Aldrin Botero of the Inabanga Fire Station said that the no one was injured during the incident but the fire left P300,000 worth of property damage.

No one was inside the house in Barangay Ilaud when it caught fire as its owner Alfredo Logrono, 69, was at the hospital recuperating from motorcycle accident injuries.

Meanwhile, the house’s caretaker who lived next door was also unharmed.

According to Botero, they received the report on the fire at 5:50 a.m.

They deployed three firetrucks to the scene and declared the blaze under control at 6:10 a.m. and fire out at 6:25 a.m.

The house which was made mostly of concrete was only partially burned with its walls still intact.

There were nearby houses located as close as two meters from the burning residence but firefighters were able to contain the blaze before it could cross to other structures.

Botero said that the fire which started in the master’s bedroom was believed been caused by “loose” electrical connection.

“According sa investigation ganina, due to electrical…loose connection. Murag naay na luag, ni-spark hantod mobuto siya,” said Botero.

Logrono who was still at the hospital after the fire was already informed of the incident. (A. Doydora)