Man, 24, shot dead in remote Bilar village











A 24-year-old man was shot dead by still unidentified gunmen in a mountainous village in Bilar, police said.

Lieutenant Ramon Rulona, chief of the Bilar Police Station, said the fatality, Jason Deliman of Barangay Cambigsi, Bilar died on the spot after sustaining gunshot wounds in the head and arm.

According to Rulona, Deliman was still able to run when he was approached by three men, two of them armed, outside his residence.

He grabbed his 15-year-old niece initially preventing the gunmen from shooting as he fled.

However, his niece slipped causing both to run towards separate directions while the suspects eventually caught up with him and shot him, said Rulona based on the statements of witnesses.

“Naa ray storya gamay sila then gikugod unya naapsan siya mao to gipusil,” said Rulona.

The assailants fled the crime scene on foot as Deliman’s house was not accessible to vehicles.

“Kina bukiran to, laayo kaayo ang gibaktasan sa police pag responde, lajo. Hapit usang oras lakaw,” he said.

The police official said that they were still facing a blank wall as to the motive and identity of the suspects.

Deliman had no prior records with the police.

“Sutaon pa nato ni og unsa juy klaro ani kay galisod mi og unsay anggulo ani kay tua sa bukid man gud,” he said. (A. Doydora)