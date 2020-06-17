Resort security guard arrested in Dimiao drug bust

A security guard of a resort was arrested by anti-narcotics police operatives after he was allegedly caught red-handed selling illegal drugs in Dimiao.

Police apprehended Christon Salvanera, an 18-year-old security guard for the GCL Tabac Security Agency, during a buy-bust operation near his residence in Barangay Tanguhay on Monday night.

In a report, police said they spotted Salvanera selling shabu prompting its Drug Enforcement Unit to set the operation in motion.

Operatives collared Salvanera after he allegedly sold shabu worth P500 to an undercover agent.

Police then allegedly found several sachets of suspected shabu worth approximately P3,400 in his possession.

Salvanera was detained at the Dimiao Police Station lock-up jail pending the filing of charges against him. (wm)

