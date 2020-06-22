SAP beneficiary nabbed for drugs in Loay











Police on Friday arrested for drug charges a fisherman who is a beneficiary of government cash aid for those who lost sources of income due to coronavirus disease (COVID) 19 quarantine measures.

Danilo Abejaron, 25, of Barangay Villalimpia in Loay who benefited from the government’s Social Amelioration Program was arrested through a buy-bust operation near his residence, police said.

He allegedly sold shabu worth P500 to a poseur-buyer, resulting in his immediate arrest.

Authorities said they found sachets of illegal drugs in his possession which were estimated to be worth P4,896.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Loay police, their Drug Enforcement Unit spotted Abejaron as he sold shabu in the village prompting operatives to set the sting.

Abejaron is now under police custody and is set to be charged with sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)