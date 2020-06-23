Another SAP beneficiary nabbed for drugs in Clarin

Another Social Amelioration Program (SAP) beneficiary was arrested by police for sale and possession of illegal drugs.

Anti-narcotics operatives of the Clarin Police Station apprehended Arnel Jumamoy, a 47-year-old construction worker, during a buy-bust operation near his residence in Barangay Nahawan, Clarin on Saturday night.

Police said that members of the Clarin Drug Enforcement Unit spotted Jumamoy as he sold shabu leading them to set up the operation against him.

Jumamoy allegedly sold shabu worth P300 to a poseur-buyer, resulting in his immediate arrest.

According to authorities, they found four sachets of shabu estimated to be worth P1,020 from the suspect.

Jumamoy was detained at the Clarin Police Station lock-up jail pending the filing of charges against them.

The SAP is cash aid from the government for those who lost sources of income due to coronavirus disease (COVID) 19 quarantine measures.

On Friday last week, police arrested Danilo Abejaron, 25, of Barangay Villalimpia through a buy-bust operation in Loay.

Abejaron, a fisherman, was also a beneficiary of the SAP. (wm)

