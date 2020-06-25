2 sisters fall in Inabanga drug sting

Two sisters aged 42 and 44 suspected of drug peddling were arrested by anti-narcotics police operatives in Inabanga on Wednesday night.

In a report, police said they collared Rosa “Bebap” Villamor, 42, and Maybelle “Bambe” Anzano during a buy-bust operation near their residence in Barangay Poblacion.

The Inabanga police Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) set up the operation against Villamor who was allegedly spotted selling illegal drugs.

 

A police poseur-buyer allegedly bought shabu worth P500 from Villamor while Anzano handed over the sachet of suspected shabu.

Operatives then immediately arrested the duo finding in their possession sachets of shabu which weighed less than a gram.

Both were placed under police custody pending the filing of charges.

Police said that sisters will face charges for violations against Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for sale and possession of illegal drugs. (wm)

