Father, three sons nabbed for drugs in Talibon











Another batch of family members allegedly working together in the narcotics trade were nabbed by police in Bohol as a father and three of his sons including a teenager were arrested by police for sale and possession of shabu.

Master Sgt. Luigi Gabisan of the Talibon Police Station said the town’s Drug Enforcement Unit collared the alleged drug-peddling family through a buy-bust operation at their residence in Barangay Tanghaligi, Talibon at past 6 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Gabisan, the arrested suspects identified as Julieto Dajao, 54, and his sons Joseph, 23; Jovito, 25; and Jovani, 19, are related to Jaime Dajao who was arrested last month and was allegedly caught in possession of P27 million worth of shabu also in Talibon.

Intelligence officers of the Talibon police are still conducting follow-up investigation to determine Julieto’s drug source but Gabisan noted that it was likely to have been Jaime.

“Duol ra na sila, either pag-umangkon niya si Jaime [Dajao] or ig-agaw. Posibli na kauban sila kay mao rang dugoa unya silingan pud sila didto sa Tanghaligi,” he said.

Julieto who was the operation’s target has allegedly long been involved in the illegal drug trade.

“Dugay nani si Julieto, ika-duha nani nadakpan. [Kaning mga anak] naa niy mga petty crimes, physical injury, mga paaregla-aregla sa ilang barangay mga bugoy pud ning mga bataa,” he said.

All four suspects who were allegedly caught in possession of shabu worth a total of P20,400 are now under police custody.

Julieto and Joseph will be facing charges for violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 or for sale and possession of illegal drugs, respectively.

Jovito and Jovani meanwhile will be charged with possession.

Last week, a fisherman and two of his sons were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Loay while in Inabanga police collared two sisters also in a drug sting. (Allen Doydora)