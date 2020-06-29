COVID frontliner dies in Dauis road mishap

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

COVID frontliner dies in Dauis road mishap

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Photo: via Rosita Egonia

A Navy reservist deployed as a frontliner in the fight against COVID-19 died in a fatal vehicular accident in Dauis town.

Staff Sgt. Alvin Lopoy of the Dauis Police Station said that Corporal Jaysneil Comamao, 21, of Sagbayan died after his motorcycle collided head-on against an Elf Truck in Barangay Totolan on Saturday morning.  

Comamao was driving from Tagbilaran City and was on his way to report for duty as a member of the COVID-19 Pandemic Security Augmentation of the Panglao Police Station when he figured in the accident.

“Pag-abot sa may outpost diha sila nagbangga sa may kurbadahon…medyo ni kabig gamay, milapas gamay, pag kurbada niya [Comamao] nakakawat siya gamay,” said Lopoy.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Comamao was still rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City but was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck voluntarily surrendered to the police but was not detained as it was proven that he had no fault in the incident.

He also spoke with the victim’s family and reached an amicable settlement with them.

The Panglao Police Station has expressed their grief over Comamao’s death and thanked him for his service amid the pandemic. (ad)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

1 dead, 2 hurt in Calape road mishap

One person died while two others were critically injured after a van slammed straight into a roadside concrete barrier in…

19-year-old drowns in Loboc River

A 19-year-old boy drowned after falling off a raft in the Loboc River on Tuesday morning, police said. According to…

Fire guts senior citizen’s house in Inabanga

A fire which broke due to faulty electrical wiring at dawn on Monday gutted a house owned by an elderly…

19-year-old man found dead in apparent suicide in Baclayon

A 19-year-old man was found dead at a secluded portion of a village in Baclayon in an apparent suicide, police…

Mayor’s pickup truck overshoots road, slams into house fences in Duero

A pickup truck owned by the mayor of Sierra Bullones overshot a road and crashed into cement fences of two…

1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycle-riding couple crashes in Candijay

A woman died while her husband was injured when their motorcycle slammed into a parked vehicle along a national road…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply