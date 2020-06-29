COVID frontliner dies in Dauis road mishap











Photo: via Rosita Egonia

A Navy reservist deployed as a frontliner in the fight against COVID-19 died in a fatal vehicular accident in Dauis town.

Staff Sgt. Alvin Lopoy of the Dauis Police Station said that Corporal Jaysneil Comamao, 21, of Sagbayan died after his motorcycle collided head-on against an Elf Truck in Barangay Totolan on Saturday morning.

Comamao was driving from Tagbilaran City and was on his way to report for duty as a member of the COVID-19 Pandemic Security Augmentation of the Panglao Police Station when he figured in the accident.

“Pag-abot sa may outpost diha sila nagbangga sa may kurbadahon…medyo ni kabig gamay, milapas gamay, pag kurbada niya [Comamao] nakakawat siya gamay,” said Lopoy.

Comamao was still rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City but was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck voluntarily surrendered to the police but was not detained as it was proven that he had no fault in the incident.

He also spoke with the victim’s family and reached an amicable settlement with them.

The Panglao Police Station has expressed their grief over Comamao’s death and thanked him for his service amid the pandemic. (ad)