Man who jumped from Gallares Hospital damaged P3.3M worth of equipment

11 hours ago
The man who was earlier reported to have jumped from the second floor of the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in an escape attempt ran amok at the facility and damaged P3.3 million worth of equipment essential for monitoring and assisting heart and respiratory ailment patients including those infected with COVID-19.

 

GCGMH medical chief Dr. Mutya Macuno said that the 43-year-old patient who was mentally “unstable” and was admitted at the hospital as a MARI (mild acute respiratory illness) patient was sedated on Thursday after his escape try but he ran amok when he woke up on Friday morning.

“Pag-mata niya ganinang buntag nagwild na pud siya. Gibitbit niya ang iyang IV stand ning suroy siya sa atong ICU, gipuspusan niya ang atong duha ka cardiac monitor ug ventilator,” said Macuno.

The patient damaged two cardiac monitors worth P400,000 each and a ventilator worth P1.2 million.

Ventilators are used to assist severe COVID-19 patients in breathing.

Health authorities have earlier admitted that the province does not have enough units of the said equipment to deal with a full-blown COVID-19 outbreak in the island.

According to Macuno, the hospital’s legal team is planning to file charges against the patient.

The hospital official assured that added security personnel is guarding the patient while he is being looked after by their behavioral science department and COVID-19 medical team.

“Sad na despite sa atong paningkamot na mo tabang and hopefully COVID atong focus naa pay mo sagol na ngani na issues,” she said.

Macuno had earlier said in a statement that the patient jumped from the hospital’s second floor through an open window.

Initial reports indicated that patient was “anxious” and was afraid that he might catch a more severe disease while in the hospital. (A. Doydora)

