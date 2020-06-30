Regional HVT, 2 others fall in Tagbilaran drug bust, yield P104k shabu

A regional high-value target and two other drug offenders who were all previously released from jail through plea bargaining agreements were again arrested for drug charges in Tagbilaran City.

In a report, police said they seized P104,000 worth of shabu from the three drug dealers identified as regional drug HVT Malic Cadar, 48; provincial drug HVT Romel Bucio, 35; and Marveson Pacang, 28, all residents of Tagbilaran City.

Police operatives of the Tagbilaran City Drug Enforcement Unit allegedly spotted Cadar selling shabu in Barangay Cogon prompting them to set the operation in motion on Sunday night.

Cadar allegedly transacted with undercover cop while it was Busio who handed over the shabu to the operative.

After the transaction, police immediately arrested both suspects including Pacang who was believed to have been buying illegal drugs.

The operatives then found more sachets of shabu in the suspects’ possession following the apprehension.

All three alleged drug personalities were detained at the Tagbilaran City lock-up facility pending the filing of charges against them.

 

Both Busio and Cadar will face charges for possession and sale of illegal drugs while Pacang will only be charged for possession. (wm)

