Carmen Police Station on lockdown after chief dies of respiratory ailment

Topic |  
8 mins ago
8 mins ago

Carmen Police Station on lockdown after chief dies of respiratory ailment

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) placed the Carmen Police Station on lockdown on Saturday as precautionary measure against COVID-19 following the death of their police chief who succumbed to a respiratory ailment.

According to BPPO operations chief Major Normal Nuez, all 30 personnel of the Carmen Police Station were quarantined inside the police station after their chief Major Jodel Torregosa died following an asthma attack early on Saturday.

Two civilian drivers and eight detainees of the station’s lock-up jail were also quarantined.

Nuez said that the BPPO has deployed 18 cops led by Lt. Angelo Cabrera to act as the town’s temporary law enforcers.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The 18-man team comprised of police officers from adjacent towns and the Provincial Mobile Force Company are operating out of the Carmen’s old Rural Health Office building.

“So nag-report na sila didto adtong aldlawa g’yud 1 p.m. pag Sabado,” he said.

Meanwhile, health authorities took swab samples from Torregosa and submitted it to Cebu for testing.

Torregosa’s family has also been advised to undergo quarantine.

In Sagbayan, six police officers including their town’s station commander were also quarantined after they were confirmed to have been in contact with Torregosa.

Nuez said that food and other necessities are being provided to the quarantined personnel and other individuals inside the police station.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Nagpasalamt ta kay adtong Sabado nag coordinate ko sa LGU Carmen pinaagi ni Atty. Acog, gi providan nila og pagkaon ang atong police station ug unsa ilang mga needs didto kay maingon man nato na mura’g na lockdown,” he added.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The BPPO has requested the local government unit of Carmen and the Provincial Health Office for swab testing for those in contact with Torregosa.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

4 more LSIs test positive for Covid

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Four more locally stranded individuals who have…

MARI patient jumps off Gallares Hospital in escape try

A patient admitted at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City jumped off from the second floor…

Do door-to-door count of households, Yap urges village execs

Governor Art Yap on Thursday urged barangay captains and other village officials to conduct regular “house-to-house count” of their residents…

Capitol eyes COVID-19 testing center at BMCI

The Provincial Government of Bohol is planning to establish a coronavirus disease (COVID) 19 testing laboratory at the Bohol Medical…

Completion of Bohol’s 1st PCR lab eyed in July

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Bohol’s first molecular laboratory at the Gov.…

DENGUE UPDATE: 2481 cases, 13 deaths in Bohol in 2020

Bohol faces challenges in two health fronts as dengue cases in the province continued to surge in the first five…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply