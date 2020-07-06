Dive shop employee, 18, drowns in waters off Panglao











Photo: via April Jane Yecyec

An 18-year-old dive shop employee drowned while spear fishing in waters off Panglao on Sunday morning.

Senior Master Sgt. Manuel Rabanal of the Panglao Police Station said that Gerard Araña of Barangay Danao, Panglao was spearfishing in deep waters with four other men when he drowned.

The other fishermen attempted to resuscitate Araña but he died on the spot.

“[Gitabang] siya sa iyang mga kauban…pero pag-abot gi-declare na patay na,” he said.

Araña dove deep into the water as he stalked a fish but he ran out of breath before reaching the surface.

“Nag gukod siya og dakong isda unya siguro law’m na kaayo mao pag balik niya wa na kaabot sa ibabaw nahutdan og ginhawa,” said Rabanal.

Araña worked for a dive shop in Panglao prior to the imposition of quarantine measures in March which led to the shutdown of several non-essential business in the island and the rest of the country. (A. Doydora)