Another SAP beneficiary falls in Tagbilaran drug bust











Another recipient of the government’s cash aid for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic was arrested by police for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Tagbilaran City.

Anti-narcotics agents of the Tagbilaran City Police Station collared Junbert Betaizar, 33, a man tagged as high-value individual in the police’s anti-drug drive and a identified as a beneficiary of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP), through a buy-bust operation.

Police said that their Drug Enforcement Unit spotted Betaizar as he sold illegal drugs near his residence in Barangay Cogon prompting them to set up the operation against him.

According to authorities, Betaizar sold shabu worth P500 to a poseur-buyer resulting in his immediate arrests.

The operatives allegedly seized from Betaizar three grams of suspected shabu which were estimated to be worth P20,400.

He is now detained at the Tagbilaran City lock-up jail pending the filing of charges against him.

Several other SAP recipients have been arrested recently for drug charges in various parts of Bohol including Clarin and Loay late last month. (wm)