Don’t forget about dengue, health exec reminds public amid fight vs COVID











While all eyes remain on the coronavirus disease (COVID) 2019 which hogs the global and local headlines, a local health official reminded the public to be vigilant against dengue amid the onset of the rainy season.

“Hindumdumi na nagsugod na baya ang rainy season, unya kining daghan na tubig…this puts a great risk on all of us nga kung di ta magbantay mosaka na sab ang atong mga kaso sa dengue. We should not forget this,” said assistant provincial health officer Dr. Yul Lopez.

According to Lopez, 2,540 dengue cases and 13 deaths due to the disease were recorded in Bohol from January 1, 2020 until July 4, 2020.

The number of cases is 23 percent higher than the figure for the same period last year at 2,024.

“This should be a warning to all of us na di angay taligam-an ang kon kalimtan ang atong efforts sa dengue,” he said.

Deaths were down from in 2019 to 13 this year.

Most of those infected with the diseases were aged 11 to 15.

Localities with the most number of cases are the following: Talibon, 380; Tubigon, 199; Tagbilaran, 161; Clarin, 114; and Getafe, 102.

Lopez reminded the public to continue to practicing the Department of Health’s 4S strategy against the dreaded disease which involves searching and destroying mosquito breeding places; securing self-protection; seeking early consultation; and supporting fogging and spraying in hotspot places.

Local government units meanwhile are urged to activate or reactivate their Aksyon Barangay Kontra Dengue or ABaKaDa.

The ABaKaDa movement calls for regular clean-up drives spearheaded by officials at the barangay level. (A. Doydora)