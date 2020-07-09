Ubay extraction team broke protocol when stopping at market while transporting LSIs











File Photo: via Panglao APS

The municipal extraction team personnel from Ubay who stopped at a local market to buy water amid the transport of locally stranded individuals broke protocols in line with the provincial government’s mandate for municipalities to provide “gapless” transport for LSIs and returning overseas Filipinos from their entry points to quarantine facilities, an official said.

“There was a clear violation in that case…based sa Executive Order ni Governor Yap, gapless transport. From the port of entry to the quarantine facility, dapat dili mo hunong,” said Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) chief Anthony Damalerio.

The Ubay local government unit was directed by the Capitol to provide a complete incident report.

According to Damalerio, the extraction team stopped at a public market in Alburquerque while transporting 17 LSIs from the Bohol Panglao International Airport to a quarantine facility in Ubay on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three drivers of three vans carrying the LSIs alighted from the vehicle and bought water at the public market while wearing full PPEs (personal protective equipment), causing alarm among passersby and vendors.

“Dunay reactions from the LGU, kadtong mga tindera didto kay nakurat man sila kay pag-naog naka full PPEs ang tulo ka driver then daghan kaayong reactions mao ng hingtawag dretso sa LGU Ubay,” he said.

Damalerio said that he understood that extraction team members could go hungry while waiting for LSIs and transporting them which could take several hours.

The official called on them to prepare food and water during operations so they would not have to stop by at any place while transporting LSIs or ROFs.

“Atong giremind atong mga teams na dapat naay extra water, biscuit, crackers, bread para dili pud gutomon,” he said. (A. Doydora)