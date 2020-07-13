Bohol PNP probes alleged resumption of Peryahan ng Bayan ops











File Photo

The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) is launching a probe into allegations that the Peryahan ng Bayan has resumed operations in the province.

BPPO director Col. Joselito Clarito clarified that gambling in any form including numbers games are prohibited.

“Kahit yung mga simpleng sugal kahit yung tukis at tigbakay hinuhuli natin lahat ng sugal ay suspended, merong executive order an gating gobernador diyan,” he said.

According to Clarito, he will coordinate with chiefs of police in the province to verify reports indicating that the Peryahan ng Bayan resumed operations.

The police director assured that he will immediately shut down operations of Peryahan ng Bayan booths if the allegations are proven true.

However, he said that the reports remained unconfirmed based on his initial look into the issue.

Clarito said that going after illegal gambling operations is among the top priorities highlighted by Police Regional Office 7 director Brig. General Ignatius Ferro when he took over as the province’s top cop last month.

“Yan ang pinakaunang sinabi niya sakin no-take policy ang PNP, yan ang pinapairal namin dito sa Bohol at parati kong nireiterate yan sa conferences,” he added.

The PRO 7 has long been apparently serious in its crackdown on illegal numbers games including those of the Peryahan ng Bayan.

In March, former Tagbilaran City police chief Lt. Col. Oscar Boyles was relieved of his post after he allegedly failed to shut down the operations of Peryahan ng Bayan outlets in the city.

He was only reinstated after pleading his case and showing his accomplishment reports against illegal gambling during his stint as police chief of the province’s lone city.

It was also reported that Boyles had shut down all nine Peryahan ng Bayan booths in the city but one defied the police order and resumed operations. (A. Doydora)