Late Carmen police chief negative for COVID-19











Carmen Police Station chief Major Jodel Torregosa who died of a respiratory ailment over a week ago tested negative for coronavirus disease (COVID) 19.

This was confirmed Saturday by Buenavista Mayor Dave Duallo. Torregosa was a resident of Buenavista.

“Gipahibaw kita karon nga negative ang resulta sa PCR Test sa atong igsoon nga nagpoyo sa Brgy. Cangawa. Na PCR Test ni siya tungod kay osa ni siya ka frontliner isip hepe sa kapulisan sa lungsod sa Carmen ug kalit kaau ang iyang kamatayon tungod sa atake sa hobak,” Duallo said in a statement.

Swab samples were immediately extracted from Torregosa following his sudden death due to a severe asthma attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Carmen Police Station was placed on lockdown following the death of its commander.

Among those quarantined inside the police station were 30 personnel, two drivers and eight detainees.

Bohol Provincial Police Office operations chief Major Norman Nuez said that it deployed 18 cops led by Lt. Angelo Cabrera to act as the town’s temporary law enforcers.

The 18-man team comprised of police officers from adjacent towns and the Provincial Mobile Force Company operated temporarily out of the Carmen’s old Rural Health Office building.

Duallo meanwhile expressed relief over the negative test result but called on the public to still observe health safety protocols.

“Magpasalamat ta sa atong Langitnong Amahan ning maong balita ug ato osab iampo ang kapaholayan sa kalag sa atong igsoon nga nitaliwan,” Duallo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ako gihapon kamong hangyuon nga magpabilin tang motuman sa minimum health protocol sama sa pagsul-ob ug mask sa publiko, pag observe sa social distancing ug pagsige ug panghonaw o pagamit ug alcohol,” he added.