Late Carmen police chief negative for COVID-19

Topic |  
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Late Carmen police chief negative for COVID-19

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Carmen Police Station chief Major Jodel Torregosa who died of a respiratory ailment over a week ago tested negative for coronavirus disease (COVID) 19.

This was confirmed Saturday by Buenavista Mayor Dave Duallo. Torregosa was a resident of Buenavista.

“Gipahibaw kita karon nga negative ang resulta sa PCR Test sa atong igsoon nga nagpoyo sa Brgy. Cangawa. Na PCR Test ni siya tungod kay osa ni siya ka frontliner isip hepe sa kapulisan sa lungsod sa Carmen ug kalit kaau ang iyang kamatayon tungod sa atake sa hobak,” Duallo said in a statement.

Swab samples were immediately extracted from Torregosa following his sudden death due to a severe asthma attack.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Carmen Police Station was placed on lockdown following the death of its commander.

Among those quarantined inside the police station were 30 personnel, two drivers and eight detainees.

Bohol Provincial Police Office operations chief Major Norman Nuez said that it deployed 18 cops led by Lt. Angelo Cabrera to act as the town’s temporary law enforcers.

The 18-man team comprised of police officers from adjacent towns and the Provincial Mobile Force Company operated temporarily out of the Carmen’s old Rural Health Office building.

Duallo meanwhile expressed relief over the negative test result but called on the public to still observe health safety protocols.

“Magpasalamat ta sa atong Langitnong Amahan ning maong balita ug ato osab iampo ang kapaholayan sa kalag sa atong igsoon nga nitaliwan,” Duallo said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Ako gihapon kamong hangyuon nga magpabilin tang motuman sa minimum health protocol sama sa pagsul-ob ug mask sa publiko, pag observe sa social distancing ug pagsige ug panghonaw o pagamit ug alcohol,” he added.

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

6 COVID-positive LSIs in Trinidad were quarantined for 28 days, says mayor

The six locally stranded individuals (LSI) who tested positive for COVID-19 based on PCR (polymerase chain-reaction) test results released on…

Don’t forget about dengue, health exec reminds public amid fight vs COVID

While all eyes remain on the coronavirus disease (COVID) 2019 which hogs the global and local headlines, a local health…

Carmen Police Station on lockdown after chief dies of respiratory ailment

The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) placed the Carmen Police Station on lockdown on Saturday as precautionary measure against COVID-19…

4 more LSIs test positive for Covid

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. Four more locally stranded individuals who have…

MARI patient jumps off Gallares Hospital in escape try

A patient admitted at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City jumped off from the second floor…

Do door-to-door count of households, Yap urges village execs

Governor Art Yap on Thursday urged barangay captains and other village officials to conduct regular “house-to-house count” of their residents…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply