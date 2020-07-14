Man shot dead in front of wife, children in Buenavista











A 37-year-old man was shot dead in front of his wife and three children by still unidentified assailants in Buenavista town on Sunday afternoon.

The fatality, identified as Vicente Mencende of Barangay Lapacan Sur, Buenavista died on the spot after sustaining four gunshot wounds in his head and shoulder, said Buenavista police investigator Corporal Romeo Garcia.

According to Garcia, Mencende was cutting trees near his house with his wife and children, all aged below five, when four mask-clad men onboard two motorcycles arrived and fired a warning shot.

Mencende ran while his wife tried to stop the assailants but one of them was able to shoot and hit him in the shoulder causing him to fall to the ground.

“Pagkatumba, giduol unya gi tirahan sa ulo,” said Garcia.

Meanwhile, his wife and children were left unscathed.

According to Garcia, they found only two spent shells fired from a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

He said that they are still conducting further investigations to identify the motive and suspects behind the fatal gun attack.

Garcia however noted that one of the four assailants shouted “pamatyon ni tanang mga kawatan” before fleeing based on statements from witnesses.

Mencende was allegedly a thief but he had no prior records or complaints against him at the police station.

On Monday, a Mencende’s brother-in-law identified as Oscar Brigoli, 34, of Barangay Cantomugcad was also shot by still identified gunmen.

Brigoli was fetching water outside his home when he was shot by two motorcycle-riding men who rode in tandem.

Garcia said that Brigoli was hit in the leg but was able to run to a forested area near his house.

The assailants went after him but he was able to lose them amid thick vegetation.

Brigoli is in stable condition and is recuperating at a hospital. (A. Doydora)