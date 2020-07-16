After declared COVID-free, Tagbilaran records 1 new virus case

Just several hours after Tagbilaran City was declared free from active COVID-19 cases, Mayor Baba Yap on Wednesday night announced that another resident tested positive for the disease.

According to Yap, the COVID-positive patient is a 25-year-old female resident of Barangay Cogon.

She is a locally stranded individual (LSI) who had traveled from virus hot spot Metro Cebu.

The chief executive however assured that LSI went straight to the city’s quarantine facility upon arrival in Bohol.

“Gikan sa Cebu, drecho ni sila sa isolation area og wala naka uli sa balay,” said Yap.

All of the city’s LSIs are subjected to a polymerase chain reaction test as part of protocol to ensure that they are not allowed to go home while infected with the disease.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dr. Yul Lopez, the Capitol’s spokesperson on COVID-19-related matters, announced that all LSIs from Tagbilaran City who had tested positive for the disease already recovered.

Two health workers and one resident in the city also previously recovered from the respiratory ailment.

