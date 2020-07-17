Alleged gun-for-hire shot dead in Ubay











A suspected gun-for-hire was shot dead by still unidentified motorcycle-riding men who rode in tandem along a national road in Barangay Union, Ubay on Wednesday afternoon.

The fatality, Luciano Boyles, 39, of Barangay Sinandigan, Ubay was still rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival, said Captain Rufo Barbarona Potane, chief of the Ubay Police Station.

According to Potane, Boyles was driving his motorcycle with his live-in partner onboard when the assailants drove past him and shot him repeatedly.

Boyles sustained multiple gunshot wounds while his live-in-partner suffered minor injuries as the motorcycle crashed.

Potane said they are still conducting further investigations to identify the motive behind the fatal shooting but noted that Boyles was a known hired gun.

“Mga estorya sa mga taw diri, mura’g gun-for-hire ba. Kung naa mga mahitabo, ma-involve ni siya,” said Potane.

Boyles was facing multiple charges including a murder rap for allegedly fatally shooting a 66-year-old woman in Ubay last month.

He was accused of killing Jovita Cuysona of Barangay Imelda, Ubay.

“Base sa mga witness na mi-execute og affidavit, siya maoy gitumbok,” said Potane.

Cuysona’s killing however was deemed a botched gun attack as Boyles’s target was supposedly her husband Panfilo.

According to Potane, the Cuysona family had to put up a fence around their house as Boyles while carrying a pistol was seen circling their house after Jovita’s death.

“Gi kuraw nalang og barbed ang ilahang balay bisan sa ilang kalisod naningkamot sila na ma kuraw tungod sa kalisang,” he said.

Earlier, police had also received multiple harassment and disturbance complaints against Boyles who was known to always carry a gun.

He was also suspected of being involved in a robbery incident. (A. Doydora)