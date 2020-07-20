4-hour fire guts councilor’s house in Clarin, burns 2 cars

A fire which raged for over four hours gutted an ancestral house owned by a municipal councilor in Clarin and burned two vehicles parked near the residence on Saturday.

According to FO2 Raymond Remoreras of the Clarin Fire Station, no one was injured during the incident but the fire left an estimated P700,000 worth of structural damage on the house owned by Councilor Ligaya Carcallas.

The fire aslso burned a Kia Picanto and an old van.

The Clarin Fire Station received the fire alarm at past 10:30 a.m. and the blaze was declared fire out at past 3 p.m.

The fire reached second alarm prompting firefighters from Tubigon and Inabanga to also respond.

“Pag-abot namo didto perte ng dakoa sa kayo, nalamun na ang entiro ancestral house nila,” Remoreras said.

Initial probe indicated that the fire erupted inside a room at the house’s second floor before spreading throughout the structure which was mostly made of light materials.

“Kadtong nabantayan na nila ang kayo diha nay nag-aso unya pagkataod-taud dihay ni buto. Kadtong  ni buto backdraft na, kanang dugay naghuot na kayo didto sa sud na walay nakasud na hangin, pagsud sa hangin mibuto siya,” he said.

Further investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire investigators suspected that the blaze started due to electrical malfunction or unattended mosquito coil or candle.

“Daghan tang anggulo, mao under investigation pa,” he said. (A. Doydora)

