Regional-level HVI falls in Inabanga drug bust











A man tagged as a high-value individual (HVI) in the regional police’s anti-drug drive was arrested in a sting operation in Inabanga on Monday afternoon.

Intelligence police officers collared Joseph Jumamoy, 30, of Barangay Ilaud Inabanga, who has been identified as HVI at the regional level, through a buy-bust operation in nearby Barangay Luyo.

Operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Branch and the Inabanga Police Station’s drug enforcement unit set up the operation against Jumamoy after he was allegedly spotted selling illegal drugs in the area.

Police said that Jumamoy sold shabu worth P20,000 to a poseur-buyer leading to his immediate arrest.

Authorities then found six more grams of suspected shabu in his possession which were estimated to be worth P40,800.

Jumamoy is now under police custody pending the filing of illegal drug charges against him.

Police said that sale and possession of illegal drugs will be filed against him. (wm)